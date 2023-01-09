NFL standings, Week 18: Final AFC East standings, playoff berths at end of regular season

The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions for a third straight year. Buffalo had to fight back against strong efforts by all three of their division-mates, but by December, it was clear they were once again the best team in the division. They finished 13-3, missing one game due to the Bengals game cancellation, and won the division by 4.5 games.

The Miami Dolphins finished in second place after an up-and-down season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with concussion issues and his status for the playoffs and beyond is uncertain. First year head coach Mike McDaniel had the offense flying along and they could be dangerous in the playoffs depending on their QB position.

The New England Patriots and New York Jets both came into January with a shot at the playoffs, but both came up short. New England is going to be sticking with Mac Jones, but it’s unclear how far he can carry that offense. New York saw solid play from Mike White, but their QB position remains a problem.

Here’s a look at the final standings in the AFC East for the 2021 season.

AFC East