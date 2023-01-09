NFL standings, Week 18: Final AFC South standings, playoff berths at end of regular season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the playoffs. A year after an embarrassing season while “led” by Urban Meyer, the Jaguars turned things around under new head coach Doug Pederson. Trevor Lawrence had a breakout season and the team got on track in the back half of the season to win the division. The Jaguars won five straight and seven of their last nine games to climb past the Colts and Titans and claim the crown.

The Titans collapsed in epic fashion, losing seven straight games after starting the season 5-2. Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury, but the big issue was losing out on the one-score luck, going 5-6 in one-possession games.

The Colts and Texans were awful this season, but for different reasons. Indy thought they might get somewhere with Matt Ryan as their quarterback, but it turns out he was cooked. Jim Irsay fired Frank Reich and installed an inexperienced Jeff Saturday as head coach. It was a mess.

Meanwhile, the Texans looked like they would cruise to the No. 1 pick in the draft, as many expected before the season. However, they won two of their final three games and ended up with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

AFC South