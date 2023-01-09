NFL standings, Week 18: Final AFC West standings, playoff berths at end of regular season

Six months ago, NFL pundits viewed the AFC West as the best division in football and expected the Chiefs to have a tough time repeating as champs. They weren’t written off, but their trade of Tyreek Hill coupled with the loading up the rest of the division did made people think someone else might supplant KC.

So much for that.

The NFL regular season wrapped up Sunday evening and even before Sunday’s slate, the Chiefs had won the AFC West title for the seventh straight year. The Chargers gave them some trouble for a bit this season, but a November slip dropped LA out of the division race and Kansas City won running away.

While the Chargers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Raiders and Broncos are back home figuring out what went wrong. They were the busiest teams in the division this past offseason, and it all was for naught. The Raiders showed some life for stretches while the Broncos were a disaster all season long.

AFC West