NFL standings, Week 18: Final NFC East standings, playoff berths at end of regular season

The NFC East might’ve been the most surprising division in the NFL during the 2022 campaign.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFC from start to finish on their way to a 14-3 record, an NFC East crown and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC while the Dallas Cowboys weathered the Dak Prescott injury and looked like a potential superpower with the emergence of Tony Pollard. But that wasn’t the surprising part. That belongs to the teams that finished third and fourth in the division.

Most pundits predicted the New York Giants and Washington Commanders to finish third and fourth in the division, one way or the other. Most pundits didn’t predict that the NFC East would have four teams without a losing record and three teams in the NFC playoffs.

The Giants were one of the best stories of the season. The Commanders, on the other hand, were like cockroaches. No matter who was under center, whether that was Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke or rookie Sam Howell, Washington was hard to beat.

