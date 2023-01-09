Tracking news, rumors, more as NFL general managers are fired approaching Black Monday

In the NFL, a general manager gets a fairly long leash due to their job usually is centered around making longterm decisions to help guide a team toward their goals. You can’t hire a GM to rebuild your team and then fire him the next year. Well, you can, but that’s not enough time to turn a team around.

We saw one GM, the Titans Todd Downing, get fired after getting a DUI in the middle of the season. After trading away A.J. Brown last offseason, many fans were glad to see him go and head coach Mike Vrabel apparently wasn’t a fan of the trade either. What happens moving forward is still up in the air in Tennessee.

The Texans have canned two head coaches in a row, but Nick Caserio has kept his job as GM. They did let Jack Easterby go, who likely had too much influence, but after two one season and done hirings, the Texans aren’t likely to get many great head coaching applicants. It would probably be better to start completely new, but Caserio could get another shot.

The Cardinals were a bit of a dumpster fire this season and Kliff Kingsbury looks like the most-likely head coach to get fired this week. If he does, will GM Steve Keim go too? they both signed contract extensions until 2027 recently. Keim is currently on a leave of absence, which may complicate matters, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see both let go at the same time.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest GM moves here.

Tracking general manager moves

Black Monday update — Steve Keim has been let go as the GM, but hasn’t been completely let go, per Jordan Schultz. They could keep Keim on in a lesser capacity according to Schultz.