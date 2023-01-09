Broncos request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for head coach opening

The Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the head coaching position, per Ian Rapoport. The Broncos interviewed Quinn last year before selecting Nathaniel Hackett, and he was reportedly a top option in 2021.

Hackett did not make it a full season in Denver, fired after Week 16 and a 4-11 start. The Broncos job comes with its limitations — the organization recently spent a lot of money and draft picks to acquire Russell Wilson, who struggled to find his footing this season.

The Broncos are also reportedly speaking with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and their own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Quinn was the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks during Wilson’s time in Washington, before moving to become head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He received a vote of confidence from the QB1, who said, “He’s an amazing soul and great leader.”