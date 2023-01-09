Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim out as GM, per report

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly moving on from Steve Keim as their general manager, per Jordan Schultz. He will be the winningest Cardinals GM with an 80-80-2 record, but after a four year stint with Kliff Kingsbury and multiple first round picks, Arizona was only able to win 4 games in 2022 and will pick third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A new GM will get a shot at making that pick to help rebuild a rebuilt team. But, we are still waiting on whether or not head coach Kliff Kingsbury is retained. He is supposed to meet with owner Michael Bidwell on Monday, per Adam Schefter. The odds appear to be against him retaining his job. Keim and Kingsbury will likely receive similar blame for the past four seasons.

Keim is currently on a leave of absence due to his health and if he wants, it appears he can continue to work with the Cardinals. We’ll see how that goes.