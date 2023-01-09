Broncos request to interview Rams DC Raheem Morris for head coach position

The Denver Broncos continue to expand their coaching search, requesting to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator for the head coaching position that opened up in December, per Adam Schefter.

More uncertainty for the Rams’ coaching staff: Broncos are requesting permission this morning to interview Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

The Broncos have several candidates on the interview list, including Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and their own defensive coordinator.

Morris has been with the Rams since 2021, and was previously with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win under head coach Sean McVay, who is rumored to be considering stepping down in this offseason.

The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Week 16 before he completed a full season. He started 4-11 with a newly acquired Russell Wilson at quarterback. A lot of Denver’s money and draft picks are tied up in the Wilson trade for the next several years.