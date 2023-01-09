Kliff Kingsbury fired by Arizona Cardinals after 4-13 season

The Arizona Cardinals have let head coach Kliff Kingsbury go after four seasons, per Adam Schefter. Kingsbury had his worst season, going 4-13 after getting a five year contract extension this offseason.

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.



The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Kingsbury will end his Arizona career with a 28-37-1 record and one playoff loss. After a hot start in 2021, the 10-2 Cardinals finished off the season 2-4 and could only manage seven points in their playoff loss to the Rams.

Injuries to Kyler Murray and a suspension for DeAndre Hopkins didn’t help, but there’s no doubt that Kingsbury was given support through trades, as they landed Hopkins and Marquise Brown, two receivers who have played well for the team.

But, in the end Kingsbury and Kyler Murray never seemed to be on the same page and Kingsbury’s offense was often stale and predictable.

Arizona should be a desirable spot for head coaches, as Murray, despite some faults, has shown he can be a difference maker on the field.