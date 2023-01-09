 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kliff Kingsbury fired by Arizona Cardinals after 4-13 season

The Cardinals will start a new head coaching search.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have let head coach Kliff Kingsbury go after four seasons, per Adam Schefter. Kingsbury had his worst season, going 4-13 after getting a five year contract extension this offseason.

Kingsbury will end his Arizona career with a 28-37-1 record and one playoff loss. After a hot start in 2021, the 10-2 Cardinals finished off the season 2-4 and could only manage seven points in their playoff loss to the Rams.

Injuries to Kyler Murray and a suspension for DeAndre Hopkins didn’t help, but there’s no doubt that Kingsbury was given support through trades, as they landed Hopkins and Marquise Brown, two receivers who have played well for the team.

But, in the end Kingsbury and Kyler Murray never seemed to be on the same page and Kingsbury’s offense was often stale and predictable.

Arizona should be a desirable spot for head coaches, as Murray, despite some faults, has shown he can be a difference maker on the field.

