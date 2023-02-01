 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL

The GOAT is officially ending his NFL career.

By David Fucillo
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adjusts his helmet during the third quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The greatest quarterback of all time has announced his retirement. On Wednesday, February 1, Tom Brady announced on social media video that he was officially retiring. He kept it simple, thanking family, friends, teammates, and competitors. He said he used up his more emotional retirement speech last week and would not repeat it.

This news comes a year to the day after he announced a retirement last year. There had been speculation in late January, and on February 1, 2022, Brady announced he was hanging it up. However, on March 13, he announced he was un-retiring and would come back for his 23rd NFL season.

Even with a down season in 2022, Brady retires as the greatest quarterback of all time. He finished his career with seven Super Bowl wins, winning MVP in five of them. He took home NFL MVP honors three times, was a 15-time Pro Bowler, and was voted All Pro six times. He retires as the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

More From DraftKings Nation