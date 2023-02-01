Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL

The greatest quarterback of all time has announced his retirement. On Wednesday, February 1, Tom Brady announced on social media video that he was officially retiring. He kept it simple, thanking family, friends, teammates, and competitors. He said he used up his more emotional retirement speech last week and would not repeat it.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

This news comes a year to the day after he announced a retirement last year. There had been speculation in late January, and on February 1, 2022, Brady announced he was hanging it up. However, on March 13, he announced he was un-retiring and would come back for his 23rd NFL season.

Even with a down season in 2022, Brady retires as the greatest quarterback of all time. He finished his career with seven Super Bowl wins, winning MVP in five of them. He took home NFL MVP honors three times, was a 15-time Pro Bowler, and was voted All Pro six times. He retires as the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.