What quarterbacks are still on the Bucs roster after Tom Brady’s retirement?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely headed into a significant rebuilding period. The team was expecting to lose quarterback Tom Brady in free agency, and he made it official on Wednesday when he announced his retirement from the NFL.

The Bucs were going to be in a tough spot no matter what Brady decided. The team is currently projected to be over $50 million over the salary cap in 2023. The top two quarterbacks on their roster — Brady and Blaine Gabbert — were both scheduled to hit free agency, and they have a host of other decisions to sort out.

Kyle Trask is the only quarterback currently under contract for 2023. He will likely get a shot in training camp, but the Bucs will invest in the quarterback position this offseason. The Bucs currently have the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.