Matt Rhule is suing Carolina Panthers over severance compensation

Matt Rhule is the gift that keeps on giving for the Carolina Panthers. Rhule was fired from the organization in Week 6 after beginning the 2022 regular season with a 1-4 record. He only lasted two and a half seasons and amassed an 11-27 record. Rhule is reportedly seeking $5 million that he believes is owed in accordance with his severance from getting fired.

He initially signed a seven-year, $62 million contract to become the Carolina head coach ahead of the 2020 season. The Panthers finished 5-11 and in third place in the NFC South. Rhule followed that up with a 5-12 record in 2021 and a last-place finish in the division. With the slow start in 2022, he was relieved of his position on October 10. Steve Wilks took over as the interim head coach. To make matters worse for Rhule, he watched the organization trade away star RB Christian McCaffrey and still finished the season with a 7-10 record in second place in the NFC South.

About a month and a half following his removal from the NFL, Rhule was named the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He will return to the college game, where he has had previous success as a recruiter. Rhule may be done with the NFL, but he is trying to leave one more mark on the franchise that fired him with this lawsuit.