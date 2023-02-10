Texans to interview Kliff Kingsbury for OC position

The Houston Texans made a very popular move in bringing in DeMeco Ryans as head coach after firing Lovie Smith. Now Ryans has started to build his coaching staff. As a defensive coordinator with the 49ers before landing the head coaching hob in Houston, fans will be keen to see who he’ll bring in to lead the offense. The first person on the list of interviews is ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Jordan Schultz.

Kingsbury was hired from the college ranks, where despite a losing record in six season at Texas Tech, he did have an offense where Patrick Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards and had 41 touchdown passes in his final season with the team. His air raid offense and more innovative college concepts are what got him the job as the Arizona Cardinals head coach, but his offense didn’t translate to the NFL, whereas his record did.

Ryans can probably find a better coordinator for this position, but if Kingsbury were to land the job, he wouldn’t have the responsibilities as head coach, which seemed to be a problem for him in Arizona. Concentrating just on offense would be a better position for him.