What time is Super Bowl 57?

The 2022-2023 NFL season is ready to come to a close. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will duke it out with immortality on the line. Super Bowl 57 will come to you live on Sunday, February 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX.

This will be the first Super Bowl held in Arizona since 2015. Super Bowl XLIX (49) featured the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks. This now infamous game ended with one of the more head-scratching coaching decisions in history. With stud power running back Marshawn Lynch in tow, the Seahawks decided to throw the ball on the goal line. The pass was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, all but sealing the win for the Patriots.

The Chiefs finally got the upper hand on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Despite a plethora of injuries mounting up, Kansas City was able to hold on to the narrow 23-20 win. Quarterback Partick Mahomes will now get two weeks to rest his ankle before the Super Bowl.

The Eagles benefitted from a big injury to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Philadelphia took over the game and coasted to a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship. Jalen Hurts and company will be heading back to their first Super Bowl since the franchise beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.