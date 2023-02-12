How to live stream Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. This year’s Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on FOX. This will be the first Super Bowl to take place in Arizona since the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

While the game is airing officially on Fox, it will also be able to be live-streamed. You can find it on the FOX live stream, or FoxSports.com.

Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They earned the coveted spot with a 14-3 regular-season record. The Chiefs came off their first-round bye with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite an ankle injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they also won the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 14-3 regular season and an NFC East divisional title. Philadelphia used their bye week to get quarterback Jalen Hurts healthy. They took down the New York Giants in the Divisional Round and overcame the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship.

Super Bowl live stream info: Chiefs vs. Eagles

Game date: Sunday, February 12

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

