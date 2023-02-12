How many Super Bowls has Andy Reid coached?

Andy Reid has been an NFL head coach for over two decades, and he has participated in three Super Bowls over that span. Reid’s first Super Bowl coaching experience took place in February 2005 while he was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. In February 2020 and 2021, Reid led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl for his second and third appearances.

In 2005, Reid’s Eagles lost 24-21 to the New England Patriots. This was a competitive matchup that was tied at the end of every quarter, but QB Tom Brady and the Patriots pulled away in the final stanza to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

In 2020, Reid’s Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. Up to this point, this victory has served as Reid’s first and only Super Bowl win of his career.

In 2021, the Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl but suffered a 31-9 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This marked the second time Reid lost to QB Tom Brady in a Super Bowl.

