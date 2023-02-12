 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is the 2023 Puppy Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner... which means so is the cutest event of the football season.

By BenHall1
Archie and Jax clear the way for Llewy to carry a toy football down the field during the Safari Pet Resort’s Annual Super Puppy Bowl HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Puppy Bowl will return this year as it is set to air on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. This event was started to raise awareness for pet adoption and has grown in popularity after it started in 2005.

There are two teams in the Puppy Bowl. Team Ruff and Team Fluff “face off”. The dogs are on what looks like a football field playing with toys. When a dog takes a toy into the end zone, their team gets awarded points.

The canines have a great time playing with toys and don’t have any idea of the competition, of course. If you’re an animal person, it’s fun to watch and for a great cause. They also allow other animals to make appearances at times which is cool as well. All the animals shown are adoptable.

