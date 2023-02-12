Who is the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl? Who is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl?

It doesn’t happen all that often, but occasionally young head coaches and quarterbacks have the right pieces around them to go all the way to a Super Bowl victory.

The youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl record hasn’t been broken in 17 years since Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger helped beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl in the 2005-06 season. He went into that game at 23 years and 340 days as the Steelers pulled off a 21-10 victory.

Roethlisberger guided the Steelers for another Super Bowl title three years later when Pittsburgh knocked off the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in the 2008-09 season. Two years later, Roethlisberger was in the Super Bowl for the final time when the Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 36 years and 20 days, as he was just months younger than Mike Tomlin, who won it with the Steelers. McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2021-22 season with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. This was actually his second appearance in the Super Bowl after losing to the New England Patriots 13-3 three years earlier.

