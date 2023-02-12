Super Bowl 57 Odds: Kansas City Chiefs betting trends

The Kansas City Chiefs will go for its second Lombardi Trophy in four years on Sunday when meeting the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57.

The spread for this game is interesting as the Chiefs will enter as a 1.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over installed at 51. This is a rare sight as the team has walked into nearly every game as the favorite during the Patrick Mahomes era. In fact, this will mark just the 10th time that the team has been an underdog with Mahomes as the starting quarterback. In the previous nine instances, KC has posted a 7-1-1 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall.

As for this season, the Chiefs are 7-11-1 against the spread overall, which is the fourth-worst percentage in the league. It’s difficult to cover the spread when you enter most games as a heavy favorite and KC had its fair share of close games this season. However, the Chiefs were 4-0-1 against the spread against NFC opponents this season, so that’s a good sign heading into this matchup.

As far as the total goes, Kansas City was an under-friendly team this season with it cashing in 11 of the team’s 19 games this season. That may be the result of oddsmakers setting the totals high with the expectation that the Mahomes-led offense will light up the scoreboard each week.

Keep these trends in mind when wagering on the Chiefs on Sunday.

