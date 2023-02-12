Super Bowl 57 Odds: Philadelphia Eagles betting trends

The Philadelphia Eagles will go for its second Lombardi Trophy in six years on Sunday when meeting the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57.

The spread for this game is interesting as the Eagles will enter as a 1.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over installed at 51. This is a rare instance where the Chiefs will be underdogs as it's just the 10th time where they haven’t been favored to win with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback.

As for Philly, this is familiar territory as it has been a favorite in 18 of its 19 games this season and has posted a 10-8 record against the spread in those games. The lone game where it wasn’t favored was a Christmas Eve showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, one of the games quarterback Jalen Hurts missed due to a shoulder injury. The Eagles were also 3-2 against the spread against AFC opponents this season, so they’ve generally done what was expected of them in those matchups.

As far as the total goes, Philadelphia ended up being one of the five over-friendly teams in the league with it cashing in 10 of its 19 games. The only other over-friendly team to make the postseason this year was the Minnesota Vikings.

Keep these trends in mind when wagering on the Eagles on Sunday.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.