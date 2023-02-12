How many times has the Super Bowl been played in Arizona?

A battle of star-studded rosters will be on display as the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Both Kansas City and Philadelphia’s offense rank in the top five in scoring, and the matchup will also feature two defensive units with elite pass rushers. Sunday’s bout should be memorable, but it won’t be the first instance of the big game being hosted in Arizona.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2023. This marks the fourth Super Bowl played in Greater Phoenix since 1996 — the year Super Bowl XXX took place at Sun Devil Stadium — and the third to take place at this venue, it follows Super Bowl XLII in 2008 and Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Another thrilling finish in Super Bowl LVII may be in order given that the last two Super Bowls hosted in Arizona have featured iconic plays in crunch time. Back in 2008, the New York Giants ended the New England Patriots hopes of a perfect record after winning 17-14, with the game-winning drive highlighted by David Tyree’s “helmet catch.” The play is considered one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history amid one of the biggest upsets in professional sports.

And then in 2015, Super Bowl XLIX is often remembered for Malcolm Butler’s clutch interception of Russell Wilson on the one-yard line with just seconds left in regulation, securing the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Butler’s interception is often regarded as one of the best plays in Super Bowl history, while Seattle’s decision-making on their final play will forever be remembered as one of the biggest blunders in professional sports.

