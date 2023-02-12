Is Andy Reid a first ballot Hall of Fame coach?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. While this game will see many storylines playing out, one, in particular, involves Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. He is the previous head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles so many are dubbing this the “Andy Reid Bowl.” With his success with both teams, is Reid already a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Reid has been involved in the NFL coaching circuit since 1992. His first job in the pro game was serving as the Assistant offensive line and tight ends coach for the Green Bay Packers. After holding this position for four seasons, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach and held that role through 1998. Reid made quite the impact early on and was then hired as the head coach for the Eagles in 1999. He served in that role for 14 years before his contract ended and wasn’t renewed in 2012. The next year, Reid became the head coach for the Chiefs, and he has held that position for the past 10 years.

In his tenure with Philadelphia, Reid had a combined 130-93-1 record and saw his team reach the postseason nine times. He never won a Super Bowl with the team, but they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX and came up short against the New England Patriots. With Kansas City, Reid is already out to a 117-45 start. Yes, he has had Patrick Mahomes to help, but that is also a testament to how well Reid develops his players. Reid and the Chiefs have made it to three Super Bowls now during his run with the team.

Reid seems destined for Canton already. Winning at least 100 games with two separate teams is unheard of. In fact, it hadn’t ever been done until Reid accomplished the feat in 2021 against, you guessed it, the Eagles. Another Super Bowl loss could slightly tarnish the coaching record for one of the game's best coaches, but Reid already has a date in Canton. Even if he doesn’t hoist the Lombardi on Sunday, Reid should still be considered a first-ballot Hall of Famer.