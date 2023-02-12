 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts targeting Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for head coach opening

Steichen has overseen one of the top offenses in the league.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen looks on during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023.
Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Stane Steichen for their head coach vacancy, according to Adam Schefter. The Colts have had an extensive coaching search and will wait on Steichen to finish his duties with the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 before finishing the process. Schefter notes the Colts have informed other candidates they are moving on, so they’re confident they can land Steichen.

The Colts have some history of hiring from Philadelphia’s offensive coaching staff, with the team tabbing Frank Reich as the head coach after his stint as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Steichen has been with the Eagles for the last two seasons and has helped develop Jalen Hurts into a MVP quarterback. Philadelphia’s offense ranked third in yards per game and points per game this past season, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Steichen will have to build this unit from the ground up, but there are some promising pieces in Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. The quarterback position will need to be addressed and that’s where Steichen’s experience with Hurts likely separated him from the other candidates.

