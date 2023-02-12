Report: Colts targeting Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for head coach opening

The Indianapolis Colts are targeting Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Stane Steichen for their head coach vacancy, according to Adam Schefter. The Colts have had an extensive coaching search and will wait on Steichen to finish his duties with the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 before finishing the process. Schefter notes the Colts have informed other candidates they are moving on, so they’re confident they can land Steichen.

The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

The Colts have some history of hiring from Philadelphia’s offensive coaching staff, with the team tabbing Frank Reich as the head coach after his stint as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Steichen has been with the Eagles for the last two seasons and has helped develop Jalen Hurts into a MVP quarterback. Philadelphia’s offense ranked third in yards per game and points per game this past season, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Steichen will have to build this unit from the ground up, but there are some promising pieces in Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. The quarterback position will need to be addressed and that’s where Steichen’s experience with Hurts likely separated him from the other candidates.