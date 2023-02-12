Chiefs coach Andy Reid will ‘have a decision to make’ on retiring after Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, age 64, told Jay Glazer on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl that “I have a decision I have to make after this game” on retiring. Reid has been the head coach of the Chiefs since 2013 and has led them to a Super Bowl win. Today’s game will mark the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl berth since Reid took over as head coach.

FOX: #Chiefs Andy Reid didn't rule out retiring after Super Bowl LVII, per @JayGlazer



Per Glazer’s conversation with Reid, the coach said that “the biggest difference for this Super Bowl for me and the years past is that i’m trying to enjoy these...I’m trying to enjoy every moment this week, which I really didn’t do in the past. I’m not getting any younger.”

Before joining the Chiefs, Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, today’s opponents, from 1999 to 2012. He spent much of the 1990s with the Green Bay Packers, and was in the college football scene before that. Reid is 117-45 as the head coach of Kansas City.