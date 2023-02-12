Jerick McKinnon avoids touchdown late in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs are champions once again, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon helped the team seal the game with a clutch play late. That play involved him...not scoring a touchdown.

With the game tied 35-35 with less than a minute left, the Eagles, with no timeouts, gave him an open lane to walk into the end zone. It looked like the dynamic running back would take the bait and punch in the score, but pulled up and slid at the last second.

MCKINNON AVOIDS PULLING AN AHMAD BRADSHAW IN SUPER BOWL 46



CHIEFS HAVE THE EAGLES ON THE ROPES pic.twitter.com/79keTsErSo — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) February 13, 2023

If McKinnon scores there, the Chiefs would’ve gone up a touchdown sure, but it would‘ve given Jalen Hurts and the humming Eagles offense plenty of time to orchestrate a game-tying drive. His decision to pull up allowed for KC to run down the clock and allow for Harrison Butker to kick the game-winning field goal with roughly 10 seconds left.

I’m sure McKinnon would’ve loved to put a Super Bowl touchdown on his resume. I’m sure he’ll be happy with the incoming Super Bowl ring instead.