Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement after Super Bowl 57 win

Kansas City backup QB is retiring on top.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Chad Henne of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne announced on Instagram he is retiring from the NFL after winning Super Bowl 57 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Henne has pretty much been a career backup and wasn’t with the team when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl back in 2019. At 37 years old, Henne goes out a champion after playing for the Chiefs, Dolphins and Jaguars over his career.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. Kansas City fell behind in the first half but rallied in the second thanks to a big performance from Patrick Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes tweaked his ankle and it looked like Henne was maybe going to get in for a few snaps. Instead, Mahomes was fine and finished the game with three passing TDs.

