Top 20 free agent quarterbacks for 2023

Who is available in NFL free agency this off-season? We take you through the best quarterbacks your team might end up signing.

By Chet Gresham
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There are plenty of strong unrestricted free agents going into the 2023 season, but as usual, there will be some that end up signing deals with their old team or getting the franchise tag slapped on them. This list has the top-20 free agent quarterbacks, but doesn’t discern between those likely to stay with their teams and those who will hit the open market.

Lamar Jackson is of course the jewel of this off season’s free agency list, but is more than likely to sign an extension or get franchise tagged. The only shot he has at leaving will be in a trade, but that appears to be more smoke than fire so far. Of course, stranger things have happened.

Tom Brady retired, which takes off a free agent option, while Geno Smith and Daniel Jones have a good chance of staying with their teams. Right now the only startable quarterbacks undoubtedly are Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr. Carr isn’t on this list, but he won’t be on the Raiders next season come hell or high water.

FA QBs

Rk Name Age Team 2023 Team
1 Lamar Jackson 26 Ravens
2 Geno Smith 33 Seahawks
3 Daniel Jones 26 Giants
4 Jimmy Garoppolo 32 49ers
5 Sam Darnold 26 Panthers
6 Gardner Minshew 27 Eagles
7 Taylor Heinicke 30 Commanders
8 Baker Mayfield 28 Rams
9 Jarrett Stidham 27 Raiders
10 Teddy Bridgewater 31 Dolphins
11 Joshua Dobbs 28 Titans
12 Jacoby Brissett 31 Browns
13 Mike White 28 Jets
14 Case Keenum 35 Bills
15 Drew Lock 27 Seahawks
16 Chad Henne 38 Chiefs
17 Andy Dalton 36 Saints
18 Joe Flacco 38 Jets
19 Blaine Gabbert 34 Buccaneers
20 Trace McSorley 28 Cardinals

