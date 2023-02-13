Top 20 free agent quarterbacks for 2023

There are plenty of strong unrestricted free agents going into the 2023 season, but as usual, there will be some that end up signing deals with their old team or getting the franchise tag slapped on them. This list has the top-20 free agent quarterbacks, but doesn’t discern between those likely to stay with their teams and those who will hit the open market.

Lamar Jackson is of course the jewel of this off season’s free agency list, but is more than likely to sign an extension or get franchise tagged. The only shot he has at leaving will be in a trade, but that appears to be more smoke than fire so far. Of course, stranger things have happened.

Tom Brady retired, which takes off a free agent option, while Geno Smith and Daniel Jones have a good chance of staying with their teams. Right now the only startable quarterbacks undoubtedly are Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr. Carr isn’t on this list, but he won’t be on the Raiders next season come hell or high water.