Top 25 free agent running backs for 2023

Who is available in NFL free agency this off-season? We take you through the best running backs your team might end up signing.

By Chet Gresham
The 2022 NFL season is officially over and it is time to look forward to the 2023 season. The NFL offseason brings us two huge events that will help shape each team going into next season: free agency and the NFL Draft. The new league year officially opens on March 15, 2023 at 4 p.m ET, which is also the start of free agency.

As usual, we can’t expect good free agent players to move on to new teams. Their own team will get the first shot at re-signing them and for many players, that’s exactly what they’ll do. Players could also get franchise tagged, which would keep them around for another season.

The list for unrestricted free agent running backs this off season is pretty strong. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard are three elite backs that any team would like to have, but there’s a good chance all three will end up back with their old teams.

Rk Name Pos Team Age
1 Saquon Barkley RB Giants 26
2 Josh Jacobs RB Raiders 25
3 Tony Pollard RB Cowboys 26
4 Miles Sanders RB Eagles 26
5 Damien Harris RB Patriots 26
6 Rashaad Penny RB Seahawks 27
7 David Montgomery RB Bears 26
8 Devin Singletary RB Bills 26
9 Kareem Hunt RB Browns 28
10 Jamaal Williams RB Lions 28
11 Samaje Perine RB Bengals 28
12 Alexander Mattison RB Vikings 25
13 D'Onta Foreman RB Panthers 27
14 Jerick McKinnon RB Chiefs 31
15 Raheem Mostert RB Dolphins 31
16 Mike Boone RB Broncos 28
17 Jeff Wilson RB Dolphins 28
18 Justice Hill RB Ravens 26
19 Justin Jackson RB Lions 27
20 Darrell Henderson RB Jaguars 26
21 Ty Johnson RB Jets 26
22 Boston Scott RB Eagles 28
23 D'Ernest Johnson RB Browns 27
24 Trayveon Williams RB Bengals 26
25 Jonathan Williams RB Commanders 29

