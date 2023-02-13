Top 25 free agent running backs for 2023

The 2022 NFL season is officially over and it is time to look forward to the 2023 season. The NFL offseason brings us two huge events that will help shape each team going into next season: free agency and the NFL Draft. The new league year officially opens on March 15, 2023 at 4 p.m ET, which is also the start of free agency.

As usual, we can’t expect good free agent players to move on to new teams. Their own team will get the first shot at re-signing them and for many players, that’s exactly what they’ll do. Players could also get franchise tagged, which would keep them around for another season.

The list for unrestricted free agent running backs this off season is pretty strong. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard are three elite backs that any team would like to have, but there’s a good chance all three will end up back with their old teams.