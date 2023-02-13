Top 10 free agent tight ends for 2023

There are some useful tight ends that could be available by the time March 15th and free agency comes around. Both Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram have poised themselves for decent pay days after strong 2022 campaigns.

This list is short because there are a lot of role players at the position who might add depth, but aren’t going to make a big impact moving forward. We do have some interesting names on this list though, as the Ravens Josh Oliver, Raiders Foster Moreau and Vikings Irv Smith Jr. all have upside to take a step forward if they can stay healthy.

Mike Gesicki has had such an odd career. There’s no doubt he can stretch the field and be a force on offense, but his blocking has been suspect. He needs to be on a team that wants to focus solely on his playmaking ability. It will be interesting to see if he can ever become a true force at the position.