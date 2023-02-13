 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 10 free agent tight ends for 2023

Who is available in NFL free agency this off-season? We take you through the best tight ends your team might end up signing.

By Chet Gresham
Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

There are some useful tight ends that could be available by the time March 15th and free agency comes around. Both Dalton Schultz and Evan Engram have poised themselves for decent pay days after strong 2022 campaigns.

This list is short because there are a lot of role players at the position who might add depth, but aren’t going to make a big impact moving forward. We do have some interesting names on this list though, as the Ravens Josh Oliver, Raiders Foster Moreau and Vikings Irv Smith Jr. all have upside to take a step forward if they can stay healthy.

Mike Gesicki has had such an odd career. There’s no doubt he can stretch the field and be a force on offense, but his blocking has been suspect. He needs to be on a team that wants to focus solely on his playmaking ability. It will be interesting to see if he can ever become a true force at the position.

Rk Name Pos Team Age
1 Dalton Schultz TE Cowboys 27
2 Evan Engram TE Jaguars 29
3 Mike Gesicki TE Dolphins 28
4 Hayden Hurst TE Bengals 30
5 Austin Hooper TE Titans 29
6 Foster Moreau TE Raiders 26
7 Irv Smith Jr. TE Vikings 25
8 Josh Oliver TE Ravens 26
9 Juwan Johnson TE Saints 27
10 Robert Tonyan TE Packers 29

