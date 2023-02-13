 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 30 free agent wide receivers for 2023

Who is available in NFL free agency this off-season? We take you through the best wide receivers your team might end up signing.

By Chet Gresham
The NFL has started to truly value difference making wide receivers and you can tell by the dearth of good ones possibly hitting the free agency market. With so few big names available, there’s a good chance some of these guys can get lucrative contracts this offseason.

Free agency starts on March 15th and ends before the NFL Draft in late April. Probably the biggest names out there are Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr., both players who have had injury trouble, but were showing well before their most-recent injuries. But Jakobi Meyers looks to be the top receiver due to age and upside. Landing on a more pass happy team with a better QB would be huge for Meyers.

Of course, all of these players will hope to land in spots where they have above-average quarterbacks throwing to them and a depth chart that puts them near the top for targets.

Rk Name Pos Team Age
1 Jakobi Meyers WR Patriots 27
2 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Chiefs 27
3 Allen Lazard WR Packers 28
4 Michael Thomas WR Saints 30
5 Odell Beckham Jr. WR FA 30
6 Mecole Hardman WR Chiefs 25
7 D.J. Chark WR Lions 27
8 Darius Slayton WR Giants 26
9 Jarvis Landry WR Saints 31
10 Keelan Cole WR Raiders 30
11 Olamide Zaccheaus WR Falcons 26
12 Parris Campbell WR Colts 26
13 Mack Hollins WR Raiders 30
14 DeAndre Carter WR Chargers 30
15 Richie James WR Giants 28
16 Justin Watson WR Chiefs 27
17 Noah Brown WR Cowboys 27
18 Chris Moore WR Texans 30
19 Ashton Dulin WR Colts 26
19 Olabisi Johnson WR Vikings 26
20 Scott Miller WR Buccaneers 26
21 Sterling Shepard WR Giants 30
22 Marvin Jones WR Jaguars 33
23 Marquise Goodwin WR Seahawks 33
24 Cam Sims WR Commanders 27
25 Trent Sherfield WR Dolphins 27
26 Zach Pascal WR Eagles 29
27 Demarcus Robinson WR Ravens 29
28 Byron Pringle WR Bears 30
29 Randall Cobb WR Packers 33
30 Trent Taylor WR Bengals 29

