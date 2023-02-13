Top 30 free agent wide receivers for 2023

The NFL has started to truly value difference making wide receivers and you can tell by the dearth of good ones possibly hitting the free agency market. With so few big names available, there’s a good chance some of these guys can get lucrative contracts this offseason.

Free agency starts on March 15th and ends before the NFL Draft in late April. Probably the biggest names out there are Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr., both players who have had injury trouble, but were showing well before their most-recent injuries. But Jakobi Meyers looks to be the top receiver due to age and upside. Landing on a more pass happy team with a better QB would be huge for Meyers.

Of course, all of these players will hope to land in spots where they have above-average quarterbacks throwing to them and a depth chart that puts them near the top for targets.