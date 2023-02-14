Cardinals to hire Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a close battle with the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl Championship and now they are losing two architects of that team, as both their offensive and defensive coordinators have been hired as head coaches elsewhere. The latest is defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is finalizing a deal to become the Arizona Cardinals next head coach, per Adam Schefter.

Gannon helped the Eagles become one of the top defenses in the league this season, which was a huge reason they were able to get to the Super Bowl. He’ll try to help a Cardinals defense improve, which ranked 31st in points allowed at 26.4, while the Eagles ranked seventh at 19.8.

Gannon should be able to help improve the Cardinals defense, but the real question will be how he plans on getting the most out of Kyler Murray’s talent. Kliff Kingsbury was supposed to be the quarterback whisperer, but his tenure was not a good one for Murray and the offense, especially compared to expectations.