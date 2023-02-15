Chad Henne reveals Patrick Mahomes’ underwear superstition

Patrick Mahomes’ game-day underwear may be getting a little thin at his point, as his backup Chad Henne pointed out QB1’s apparent superstition of wearing the same pair for every game-day on Adam Schefter’s podcast.

Henne told Schefter that Mahomes is extremely particular in how he goes about preparing during the season as he is sure to hit every little detail. And one of those details is a red pair of underwear each game day. Henne believed they are either Hanes or lululemon brand underwear.

And, did this superstition in anyway inform the State Farm commercial where they don’t wash Mahomes’ practice jersey?

Some follow up questions are in order. Henne told Schefter that this has been going on since he was there, which is since 2018. Are these the exact same pair since Mahomes became the starter in 2018? Does he get a new pair each season or are these undies looking like your uncle’s tighty whities from the 80s? The structural integrity of this undergarment is the concern at this point. Maybe Henne’s revelation will bring us a few more important details in the continuing saga of the red underwear of Patrick Mahomes.