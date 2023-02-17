Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy nearing deal to join Commanders in same role

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to take the same position with the Washington Commanders, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Bieniemy is coming off another Super Bowl win with the Chiefs.

Bienemy has done enough in his coaching career to earn a head coaching gig. For whatever reason, it hasn't come to fruition despite his success with the Kansas City offense. He made the jump to the NFL in 2013 after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator for Colorado.

Bieniemy served as the running backs coach for the Chiefs from 2013 to 2017. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Since taking over, Kansas City has gone 64-18 in the regular season and has won two of the three Super Bowls that they appeared in.

The only scrutiny from his tenure as the OC has been that he isn’t the primary play caller for the team. That should change as he joins the Commanders’ staff under Ron Rivera. Bieniemy should be able to control the offense and has the chance to make a big statement with a team that finished 8-8-1 last season. Rivera is typically more defensive-minded, suggesting this could be a profitable pairing.