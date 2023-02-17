Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host Saturday Night Love on March 4

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced on the Tonight Show Thursday that he would be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4 with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. Kelce becomes the 12th NFL player to ever host the sketch comedy show.

The last NFL player to host SNL was JJ Watt did the honors on February 1, 2020. Kelce joins Tom Brady (2005) and Peyton Manning (2007) as hosts that are directly coming off Super Bowl victories. He said on the Tonight Show that he grew up watching SNL and feels honored to be able to be the host.

So what can you expect from Kelce? Well, we know he can be funny. The podcast New Heights that he has with his brother Jason has brought many laughs in its short tenure. He mentions his mom in the interview with Jimmy Fallon, so don’t be surprised if Donna Kelce makes another appearance.

Cast member Heidi Gardner is notably a huge Chiefs fan, so there is bound to be some interaction between her and Kelce. It could be as simple as her fan girl-ing over him, or he could be giving his monologue, and Gardner could interrupt with Kelce’s now infamous “not one of yall said the Chiefs were gonna take it home this year, put respect on our name” line. Either way, there is plenty for the writers at SNL to work with.

Kelce can sing, he can dance, and he has shown that he won’t hold anything back with this opportunity. Manning and Watt have almost set the bar for standout SNL host performances for NFL players. Kelce has the personality that if he can refrain from breaking character, he will be able to put his name in the hat with them.