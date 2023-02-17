Report: Free agent QB Derek Carr will visit with the Jets

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will meet with the New York Jets, per Jonathan Jones. The New Orleans Saints and the Jets are considered the top-two landing spots for the free agent.

Carr and the Raiders had a falling out at the end of the 2022 regular season. Even though Las Vegas was still mathematically in the playoff hunt, they benched Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the season. They ended up missing the playoffs, and Carr wished them well on Twitter. While awaiting his fate with Vegas, Carr visited the Saints twice, but no deal was struck. The Raiders released Carr on Tuesday before his contract’s trigger date, which would have guaranteed him around $40 million. Carr is now eligible to sign with whatever team wants him ahead of the 2023 season.

Carr has been in the NFL for nine years. He was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. So far, he has played in 142 games and has thrown for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns. Carr has led a team to a winning record only twice and has yet to advance past the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

New York is an intriguing option for Carr. The only quarterback holdovers from last season will be Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, as both Mike White and Joe Flacco are set to hit free agency. Carr would bring a reliable veteran presence to the team and would arguably be surrounded by the best offense of his career.