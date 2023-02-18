Betting Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades against the spread in XFL Week 1

For the first time in nearly three years, we will see XFL games being played. The opening week of the 10-week regular season is slated for Saturday, February 18. The Vegas Vipers will take on the Arlington Renegades to start off the season. Kickoff from Choctaw Stadium in Arlinton, Texas is set for 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

XFL Week 1 prediction: Vipers vs. Renegades spread pick

With this being the first week of actual gameplay, we will learn a lot about what to expect from these teams. Heading into the weekend, the Renegades are the 2.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at an underwhelming 37 points. Arlington has -135 moneyline odds, with Vegas installed as the +115 underdog.

Final pick: Vegas +2.5

The XFL presents an opportunity for players to continue playing football even if they haven’t been able to hang around the NFL. Largely, this results in some lesser-known players making up the majority of these rosters. That being said, when you scroll through the Vipers roster, you are going to see some recognizable names. Quarterback Brett Hundley, WR Geronimo Allison, WR Martavis Bryant and LB Vic Beasley, just to name a few. Despite Arlington playing at home, I think Vegas comes away with the first upset of the season and not only covers but outright wins.