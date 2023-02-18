Betting St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas against the spread in XFL Week 1

The XFL regular season will get underway on Saturday, Feb. 18. There will be four games this weekend, with two on Saturday and two on Sunday. The first game on Sunday will see the St. Louis Battlehawks hitting the road to take on the San Antonio Brahmas. Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is set for 3 pm. ET and the game will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+.

XFL Week 1 prediction: Battlehawks vs. Brahmas spread pick

St. Louis is the 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 36.5, which is the second-highest among the four games of the weekend. The Battlehawks are the -125 moneyline favorite, while the Brahmas are installed as the narrow +105 underdog.

Final pick: Battlehawks -2.5

With it being the first week of the XFL, predictions are a little tougher to make. We don't know how these teams are going to play together and can really only judge it off of their roster and coaching staff. Anthony Becht leads the Battlehawks as their head coach, and they have QB A.J. McCarron, RB Brian Hill, WR Marcell Ateman and WR Hakeem Butler to lead the offense. The Brahmas roster is highlighted by QB Jack Coan, RB Kalen Ballage, WR Jalen Tolliver and TE Deon Yelder. From how these teams match up for the first week, St. Louis should cover the spread.