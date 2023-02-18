Betting Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders against the spread in XFL Week 1

The XFL returns from a nearly three-year hiatus on Saturday, Feb. 18. A 10-week regular season gets underway with all eight teams in action. Week 1 will feature two games on Saturday, followed by another two on Sunday. The final game of the week will see the Seattle Sea Dragons go on the road to face the D.C. Defenders. Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

XFL Week 1 prediction: Sea Dragons vs. Defenders spread pick

The Defenders are the 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. This game features the second-lowest point total of the weekend, set at 36. DC has -120 moneyline odds as the favorite, while Seattle has +100 odds as the narrow underdog.

Final pick: Sea Dragons +1

There is so little to go on as we get into Week 1, as we haven't seen any of these teams play together yet. This pick comes down to the rosters and how these teams should play. The Sea Dragons are sporting QB Ben DiNucci and WR Josh Gordon on offense, with LB Jordan Evans, LB Tuzar Skipper and DB Antoine Brooks highlighting the defense. The Defenders could have the deepest running back room in the entire league with Ryquell Armstead, Abram Smith and RB/WR Pooka Williams. Quarterback Jordan Taamu is listed as the starter, but don’t be surprised if D’Eriq King sees some game action also. Despite starting the season on the road, I think Seattle comes away with the win as Josh Gordon puts on a little bit of a show.