Betting Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks against the spread in XFL Week 1

The XFL is returning to action on Saturday, Feb. 18. All eight teams will play between Saturday and Sunday, and the 10-week regular season will be underway. Saturday night will see the Orlando Guardians taking on the Houston Roughnecks. Kickoff from TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and FX.

XFL Week 1 prediction: Guardians vs. Roughnecks spread pick

The Roughnecks are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. These teams have the lowest point total of the week at 35.5. Houston is the -145 moneyline favorite, while Orlando is installed as the +125 underdog.

Final pick: Guardians +3

Week 1 of the XFL will be one of the tougher ones to make predictions during. Since we haven’t seen how these teams play together, we are largely basing it on roster makeup and coaching staff, as well as projected starters. Orlando is led by QB Paxton Lynch, WR Eli Rogers and WR Charleston Rambo, with head coach Terrell Buckley. Houston has Wade Phillips as its head coach, and its roster is highlighted by QB Brandon Silvers, RB Max Borghi and WR Deontay Burnett. Lynch has a great chance to silence some haters from his NFL playing days, and I think he takes advantage on the road with Orlando covering.