How many Super Bowls has Nick Sirianni coached?

Nick Sirianni is headed to the Super Bowl in just his second season as an NFL head coach. He was hired in January 2021 after working his way up the ranks with the Kansas City Chiefs as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach with the Chargers, and then three seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive coordinator. While Sirianni has had success as an assistant coach, none of the teams he’s worked with have made it to the Super Bowl... until this season.

Sirianni’s Eagles went 9-8 in his first season as a head coach, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, and went 14-3 this past season. The Eagles clinched the top NFC seed, giving them a bye in the Wild Card round. They overcame the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in blowouts to reach their first Super Bowl since 2018.

The Eagles will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs, depending on the outcome of Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game.

