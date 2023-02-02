When is the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The 2023 Pro Bowl is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas starting on Thursday, Feb. 2 and it continues on Sunday, Feb. 5. The skills competitions on Thursday will start at 7 p.m. ET, with Sunday’s action starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s events will include Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing and the first round of the Best Catch competition. The winning team or player will earn points for their conference, which will be important for one of Sunday’s events.

Sunday will feature the second round of the Best Catch competition, Gridiron Gauntley, Move The Chains, Kick Tac Toe and the Pro Bowl Flag Football Game. The last event will be the only semblance of the typical Pro Bowl game fans are used to. The points accumulated by the teams between Thursday, Sunday and the first two of three flag football games will actually be used as the starting score for the final flag football game, determining the overall winner of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The AFC flag football game will be coached by Peyton Manning, with the NFC team having Eli Manning as its head coach.

2023 Pro Bowl

Date: Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, 3 p.m. ET on Sunday

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD

Live stream: ESPN+