2023 NFL Pro Bowl new format, events taking place this year

The NFL is bringing radical change to its Pro Bowl Games in 2023. Rather than an exhibition tilt between the AFC and the NFC, there will be several competitions split between Thursday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 5. The only semblance of a football game between the conferences will be a series of three flag football games held on Sunday.

There will be five events on Thursday. The action from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. There could be some variety in the order of the events, but Thursday’s games consist of Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing and the first round of Best Catch. Most of these are self-explanatory, with the lighting round consisting of three elimination-style rounds of mini-games. The first will involve tossing water balloons back and forth, the second will have players catching punts, and the third and final mini-game is a take on a dunking booth with players aiming for targets above a coach's head.

Sunday will have four events and then the three flag football games. The day should start with the second round of Best Catch and then will be followed by Gridiron Gauntlet, Move the Chains and Kick Tac Toe. Gridiron Gauntlet will be an obstacle course relay race, and Move the Chains consists of teams trying to pull a wall of weights. Kick Tac Toe is the special teams' event with the kicker, punter and long snapper trying to win a game of tic tac toe by kicking footballs.

Sunday will end with three 7-on-7 flag football games. The first two are worth six points to each conference’s score. The conference that wins the third and final flag football game will be named the Pro Bowl Games Champion.