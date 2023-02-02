What time does the NFL Pro Bowl skills competition start?

The NFL Pro Bowl Games will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2. The format of the Pro Bowl is changing this year, with the skills competitions largely taking place on Thursday and a new flag football tournament taking place on Sunday, Feb. 5. Thursday’s events will get started at 7 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. They will air on both ESPN and ABC.

There will be five skills competition events on Thursday. Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing and Best Catch will get the competition underway. Lightning Round and Longest Drive are new events this year. Points will be awarded to the winners of each event, and they will carry over into Sunday’s events. After the flag football games on Sunday, one conference will be declared the winner of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

NFL Pro Bowl skills competition start time, TV info

Skills competition date: Thursday, February 2

Skills competition time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channels: ESPN, ABC