Where is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The city’s more iconic locales could be on display in some of the pre-recorded events. Despite not being the traditional Pro Bowl Game format, the skills competition will take place on Thursday, Feb 2, followed by the flag football tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. This is the second consecutive year that the Pro Bowl will be held in Vegas.

Among the events in this year’s schedule, the NFL is bringing back the Best Catch competition. This is a football spin on the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest. It will be separated into two rounds, one taking place on Thursday and one on Sunday. Thursday's round is pre-recorded and will see players making the best catches they can utilizing creative measures and locations around Las Vegas. The second round on Sunday will see players attempting impressive catches in front of a panel of celebrity judges.