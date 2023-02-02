Can you bet on the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?

The 2023 Pro Bowl will have a different look than in previous years. Rather than a single football game between the AFC and NFC, the NFL will present events between Thursday, February 2 and Sunday, February 5.

Despite there not being an official football game like we are used to, that doesn’t mean that you can’t bet on certain events of the Pro Bowl games, provided that you are in an acceptable state. 2023 Pro Bowl Games betting through DraftKings Sportsbook will only be available to bettors in CT, IL, KS, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, VA, and WY.

The current events that you can vote on are the Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round and Precision Passing. There are no odds for the flag football games on Sunday.

For dodgeball, you can vote on the overall conference or the specific winning team. The NFC is the slight favorite to win the event with -125 odds, with the AFC installed as the -105 underdog. Each conference will have two teams, one for the offensive players and one for the defensive, and you can also bet on which team will win. The NFC and AFC offenses each have +225 odds, the AFC defense is installed at +275, and the NFC defense is the long shot at winning at +300.

Lightning Round will consist of each conference competing in three mini-games in an elimination-style tournament. For this event, you can bet on which overall conference will win. This one is a pick ‘em, with both conference teams equally having -115 odds to win. Precision Passing will see the quarterbacks for each conference duking it out in an accuracy competition. The NFC quarterbacks of Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings), Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) are the slight favorites with -125 odds. The AFC trio comprised of Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Tyler Huntley (Baltimore Ravens) and Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) are the underdogs installed at -105.