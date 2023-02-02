2023 Pro Bowl: Announcers to handle NFL all-star game

With one week to go until Super Bowl 57, it is time for the annual NFL Pro Bowl. This year’s event looks a little different, spread out over two days. The skills competitions will largely be held on Thursday, Feb 2, while the flag football games will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada will host all of the events, and they will air on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD and will be live streamed on ESPN+.

With ESPN in charge of the broadcasts, you will see some familiar faces on commentary. There are two sets of teams corresponding to the types of events that we will see this year. The skills competitions on Thursday and Sunday will be called by Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears and Laura Rutledge. They will be joined on Thursday by Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky. The flag football games on Sunday will be commentated by Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee up in the booth of Allegiant Stadium.