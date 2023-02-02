Who has opted out of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games?

Getting selected to a Pro Bowl is a cool honor for NFL players. The selections are usually based on a fan vote as well as votes from their peers around the league. Despite getting the career accolade, a player isn’t required to take part in the Pro Bowl Games. Whether it is for an appearance in the upcoming Super Bowl, because the player already has another event lined up or due to an injury, a player can opt out of the games.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be split into events taking place over two separate days. On Thursday, February 2, there will be five skills competitions. On Sunday, February 5, there will be four skills events and then a flag football tournament to crown a winner. All events will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. and will air on ESPN and ABC.

Players who have opted out

QB Josh Allen (replaced by Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens)

QB Joe Burrow (replaced by Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

RB Tony Pollard (replaced by Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings)

WR Devin Duvernay (replaced by Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars)

OG Quenton Nelson (replaced by Roger Saffold, Buffalo Bills)

DT Aaron Darnold (replaced by Daron Payne, Washington Commanders)

LB Khalil Mack (replaced by Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins)

LB TJ Watt (replaced by Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills)

Players opted out due to the Super Bowl

QB Patrick Mahomes (replaced by Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Jalen Hurts (replaced by Jared Goff, Detroit Lions)

RB Miles Sanders (replaced by Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers)

WR A.J. Brown (replaced by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions)

TE Travis Kelce (replaced by Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills)

OT Lane Johnson (replaced by Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions)

OT Orlando Brown (replaced by Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills)

OT Joe Thuney (replaced by Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns)

OG Landon Dickerson (replaced by Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers)

C Jason Kelce (replaced by Tyler Biadasz, Dallas Cowboys)

C Creed Humphrey (replaced by Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans)

LB Haasan Reddick (replaced by Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings)

DT Chris Jones (replaced by Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers)

CB Darius Slay (replaced by Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams)

P Tommy Townsend (replaced by A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders)