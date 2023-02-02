How much do the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games winners and losers make?

Getting a Pro Bowl nod is a pretty cool honor for NFL players. Votes are cast by fans, players and team executives around the league, so being selected is supposed to help formulate the best of the best in the NFL’s version of an All-Star Game. While the resume boost is a nice perk, players also get the chance at another payday after their regular seasons have ended.

All players that take part in the Pro Bowl Games will make money. The players from the winning conference will take home $84,000 a piece, while the losers will individually earn $42,000. This payout is a way for the NFL to try and entice players to partake in the competition once they are selected. For some players selected, this would be chump change for their high-profile contracts, but for others, the extra paycheck makes it worth participating.

This year’s Pro Bowl Games will be a little different. Rather than competing in one football game between the AFC and the NFC, the weekend was split into two days of events. The first, on Thursday, Feb. 2 will see players compete in a number of skills competitions. The second, on Sunday, Feb. 5 will feature players competing in a flag football tournament to determine an eventual conference winner.