Who is playing in the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest?

We discuss the rosters for the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball event.

By TeddyRicketson
Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys competes in the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball challenge at the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Florida. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will get underway on Thursday, February 3. Pro Bowl weekend will have a different feel this year as the skills competitions will get underway Thursday before continuing Sunday, ending in a flag football tournament. The first event on Thursday will be the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest. It is expected to start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Dodgeball event will be split into two separate rounds. Each conference will get two teams, one dedicated to their offense and one dedicated to the defense. In the first round, each conference’s offense will play its defense. Then in round two, the two remaining AFC and NFC teams will face off to determine a winner.

Here is look at the rosters, which are broken up into AFC Offense, AFC Defense, NFC Offense, and NFC Defense

NFC Offense

Dalvin Cook, Vikings
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Saquon Barkley, Giants
George Kittle, 49ers
Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

AFC Offense

Nick Chubb, Browns
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Mark Andrews, Ravens
Dawson Knox, Bills

AFC Defense

Myles Garrett, Browns
Maxx Crosby, Raiders
Sauce Garder, Jets
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
Roquan Smith, Ravens
Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

NFC Defense

Demario Davis, Saints
Jaire Alexander, Packers
Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
Micah Parsons, Cowboys
Jalen Ramsey, Rams
Tariq Woolen, Seahawks

