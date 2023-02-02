Who is playing in the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest?

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will get underway on Thursday, February 3. Pro Bowl weekend will have a different feel this year as the skills competitions will get underway Thursday before continuing Sunday, ending in a flag football tournament. The first event on Thursday will be the Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest. It is expected to start at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Dodgeball event will be split into two separate rounds. Each conference will get two teams, one dedicated to their offense and one dedicated to the defense. In the first round, each conference’s offense will play its defense. Then in round two, the two remaining AFC and NFC teams will face off to determine a winner.

Here is look at the rosters, which are broken up into AFC Offense, AFC Defense, NFC Offense, and NFC Defense

NFC Offense

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Saquon Barkley, Giants

George Kittle, 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

AFC Offense

Nick Chubb, Browns

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Mark Andrews, Ravens

Dawson Knox, Bills

AFC Defense

Myles Garrett, Browns

Maxx Crosby, Raiders

Sauce Garder, Jets

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

Roquan Smith, Ravens

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

NFC Defense

Demario Davis, Saints

Jaire Alexander, Packers

Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Tariq Woolen, Seahawks