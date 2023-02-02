Aaron Rodgers says he’s ‘not going’ to 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

With the sudden retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on Tuesday, the prized possession this offseason could be Green Bay Packers passer Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has yet to commit to playing another year in the NFL, but, on Wednesday, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the former NFL MVP told the crowd that he “won’t be going to San Fran,” per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

“Hey Aaron, you got any news you want to share with us?”



Rodgers: “I’m not going to San Fran.”



pic.twitter.com/qCkPuheTwa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 2, 2023

Whether he’s joking or not, Rodgers has a big decision on his hands this offseason. He could return to the Packers, although that seems more unlikely by the day. He could retire, or be traded to a QB-needy team, like, say, the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers, who is from California and grew up a Niners fan, would surely want to play for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, but the Niners’ head coach said on Tuesday that San Francisco is content with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy battling it out for the starting spot under center.

The Rodgers sweepstakes will heat up once Super Bowl 57 is over but don’t count out any team yet, even the 49ers.